Malaga city to improve several neighbourhoods with European funds

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Thursday, 26 February 2026, 16:32

Malaga city council is preparing to contract several refurbishment projects that will receive European funds between now and 2029.

Although the initial investment decreased from 20 to 14 million euros (excluding taxes), Brussels will still provide a substantial chunk (11,948,905 euros).

Some other towns in the province will receive the same amount of funding: Benalmádena, Marbella and Vélez-Мálaga. Ronda, Rincón de la Victoria, Alhaurín de la Torre, Torremolinos, Antequera, Nerja, Cártama and Alhaurín el Grande will each receive 8.9 million euros.

With support from other institutions, the investment in Malaga city reaches 17 million euros. The highest allocation (2.8 million euros plus taxes) is for the refurbishment of the Salamanca market in the El Molinillo neighbourhood. Architect Antonio Díaz Casado is behind the design of the pediastrination of the area.

Also in the plans is the renovation of Calle Ollerías and Plaza de Pepe Mena (more than one million euros) to calm traffic, widen pedestrian areas and plant trees, following the model used in Carretería and Álamos.

In addition, the transport department plans to change the direction of traffic on Calle Ollerías back to the exit towards El Molinillo, as was the case when the Calle Carretería project was under way. The Tejón y Rodríguez car park will stop being a rotation car park, open only to residents.

The transport deparmtnet will also study whether it's possible to adapt the Granados private car park with access from Calle Ollerías.

The Capuchinos neighbourhood will also benefit from this European funding plan with several projects. One of them is the refurbishment of the former Louis Pasteur public school on Alameda de Capuchinos 29. The idea is to convert it into a lifelong learning centre for adults under the management of the city council. The project, worth 1.4 million euros, is already at the contracting stage.

The plan also allocates more than two million euros to the project for the headquarters of the Philharmonic Orchestra in El Ejido. The cemetery of San Miguel will receive more than three million for its refurbishment.

Other projects include: exhibition hall in the Merced market building (more than 500,000); improvement of several streets in Cruz del Humilladero (more than two million); infrastructure refurbishment in the García Grana neighbourhood (more than 500,000); urban improvement of the Las Flores and Ciudad Jardín districts (1.2 million plus taxes); development of the 'Málaga Joven' app (50,000 euros).