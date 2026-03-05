Historic Villa Rosalía renovation halted: private residence plans spark controversy in Malaga

The mansion on Paseo del Limonar 40 in Malaga was designed in 1903.

The transformation of Villa Rosalía, one of Málaga’s most exquisite architectural relics, has become a lightning rod for the city's anxieties over heritage and urban growth.

Built in 1903, the mansion at Paseo del Limonar 40 is more than just a property; it is a symbol of the city's early 20th-century elegance.It is undergoing renovation to become the private residence of its new owner.

But complaints about possible infringements from political group Con Málaga and local residents have prompted the city council to inspect the work and freeze it.

Formerly known as Villa Rosalía, it is one of the most emblematic buildings in the eastern part of Malaga and in the last few years it housed an events company.

The core of the Villa Rosalía dispute: Permit Lapses: The Urban Planning Department detected a lack of necessary documentation, forcing a suspension to "restore urban planning legality." The "Tourist Flat" Fear: Despite categorical denials from the developer, the intervention by political group Con Málaga reflects a deep-seated public skepticism. In a city grappling with a housing crisis, residents are now hyper-vigilant—fearing that any renovation of a historic building is a precursor to another holiday apartment complex. Institutional Oversight: The demand for more rigorous inspections suggests that the public no longer trusts "business as usual" when it comes to the city's heritage.

The new owner is a local entrepreneur that who already started to renovate and adapt the building. Following a request from Con Málaga, the municipal urban planning department has opened an infringement case.

The city council has launched a procedure for the restoration of urban planning legality and ordered the suspension of the restoration work. The process can continue if the developer presents the necessary documentation to obtain the corresponding building permit.

Commenting on the irregularities, deputy spokesperson for Con Málaga Toni Morillas criticised the city council for "allowing the proliferation of illegal construction work" and demanded that the urban planning department pay more attention to inspections.

Morillas echoed the suspicion of local residents over a possible conversion of the 20th-century building into a tourist flat complex. Reliable sources have categorically denied such use of the mansion.