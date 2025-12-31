Muelle Uno in Malaga port closes 2025 with record 15.5 million visitors

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 31 December 2025, 10:32 Share

Malaga city's Muelle Uno closes 2025 with a very positive balance, with more than 15.5 million visitors, which represents an eight per cent increase over the previous year and sets a new all-time record for the number of visitors since it opened in 2011.

This growth is accompanied by a good economic performance: the overall sales of the premises exceeded 63 million euros, compared to 58 million euros the previous year. Muelle Uno has therefore consolidated its position as an economic and social driving force, generating more than 1,200 direct and indirect jobs and making a significant contribution to the city's productive fabric.

During 2025, Muelle Uno has focused its efforts on the reorganisation and modernisation of premises, as well as the improvement of facilities, with the aim of optimising services and the user experience. The year was marked by the opening of new outlets, including the Barça Store and Manolo Bakes.

In addition, Muelle Uno has established itself as a reference for major national and international brands, including Yves Saint Laurent, Maserati, Loewe and El Corte Inglés and as an active space in the cultural agenda of Malaga, hosting social and cultural events.

The manager of Muelle Uno, Sergio García, said that the growth recorded in 2025 "confirms the solidity of the project and the success of a model that combines commerce, gastronomy, culture and leisure in a unique seafront setting". He added, "Beyond the figures, our focus is on continuing to improve the public experience, taking care of the space and adapting to new ways of enjoying it."