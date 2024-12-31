Muelle Uno in Malaga port registers an all-time record with 14.4 million visitors

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 10:44

The Muelle Uno commercial centre alongside the port in Malaga city centre has broken its all-time record for visitors this year with more than 14.4 million, surpassing by more than one million what was its best record to date: 13.3 million in 2023. The increase in these figures comes hand in hand with a significant increase in the overall sales made by the venue's businesses - currently at 98 per cent occupancy - rising from 50.6 million euros in 2023 to 57.2 million in 2024, an increase of more than 12 per cent.

"This growth in both footfall and sales, and almost full occupancy, reinforces the position of the commercial centre as one of the economic engines in the city, generating more than 1,170 jobs - direct and indirect - and consolidating itself as a key pillar for employment and the economy of Malaga," a Muelle Uno spokesperson said.

During 2024, Muelle Uno has also made "an effort to reinforce its commercial mix by incorporating new, distinctive spaces for the city". In May it welcomed Galaxy Park, a family leisure centre of more than 550 square metres. In July, the Official Real Madrid shop was added to the centre, making Malaga the third province in Spain to have an official Real Madrid shop, along with Madrid and Barcelona.

In July, a tobacconist was added to the list of services, and in November, Salao, a terrace with views to enjoy international cuisine and a wide variety of cocktails, was added to its gastronomic offer. That same month, José Carlos García revalidated his Michelin star for another year, making him the oldest starred restaurant in the capital of the Costa del Sol. Likewise, some establishments such as Grupo Amigos, Plaza, Angus or La Sureña have renewed their commercial image during 2024.

"Muelle Uno has also established itself as a showcase to the world due to the large influx of tourists, which is very attractive for national and international brands that find in the space the ideal partner to present their products in Malaga, as has been the case, during 2024, of Lexus, Hyundai, Silence, Planetarium Go, Basic Fit or Brugal." according to the complex.

Leisure, accessible culture and solidarity

Muelle Uno has also put the focus this year on culture and entertainment, offering more than 50 free activities for the whole family in the form of live music, children's activities, DJ sessions, summer cinema, dance events, cultural and sporting activities.

Pop-up markets and open-air shopping

Malaga has a full calendar of street markets throughout the year and some of the most outstanding are at Muelle Uno. From its spring, summer, autumn and winter markets in the main square, to its picturesque Christmas market - recognised as one of the best in Spain by National Geographic magazine and the European Best Destination website -, to the veteran Zoco Maravilla, which this year celebrated 45 years.

"All these activities make Muelle Uno a dynamic and constantly evolving space, designed to offer unforgettable experiences to its local, national and international visitors. The figures achieved and the degree of maturity of the project make us look to the future with optimism and with the commitment to continue being a benchmark of good service, and a family meeting place where culture, entertainment and gastronomy are combined for the enjoyment of locals and visitors," the venue explained.

"We are proud, as people from Malaga, to contribute - together with our partners in the Edipsa project, Unicaja and Malika - to the development of our city, increasing its attractiveness and generating employment. Muelle Uno is our legacy for our city," said Miguel Rodríguez, CEO of Grupo Myramar.