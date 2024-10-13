Motorist who drove his car onto Costa del Sol beach investigated for two offences

Juan Cano Malaga Sunday, 13 October 2024, 07:40 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Local Police in Malaga have attributed up to two crimes to the driver who drove his vehicle along the Peñón del Cuervo beach in the city in the early hours of the morning until it became stranded in the sea, where he left it abandoned. The videos of the rescue of the man and the removal of the 4x4 vehicle went viral on social networks at the end of September, when the incident happened, which obviously led to an investigation.

Some hours after the incident, the driver presented himself at the east district headquarters of the Local Police and admitted to being the person behind the wheel of the vehicle. He also admitted to having been drinking - although he did not say what or how much - and claimed that everything that happened was the result of a "joke".

However, the Local Police took it seriously and opened an investigation to analyse the man's behaviour in case he might have committed a crime. The officers interviewed the man and took statements from witnesses on the beach to reconstruct what happened.

As SUR has learned, the police investigation has resulted in a report that has already been delivered to the court and in which two alleged offences against road safety are attributed to the driver. The first, the most obvious, is for driving under the influence of alcohol, as he himself admitted.

The second offence against road safety would be for alleged reckless driving in which, according to the investigation, he would have endangered the people who were relaxing on the sands of the Peñón del Cuervo beach that night. The sources explained that some of them even had to turn on the torches of their mobile phones to indicate where they were to avoid being run over.

The man was summoned to the Malaga courts on Monday 7 October for a speedy trial for these two offences, but the defendant was not satisfied with the sentence requested for him and the case will be tried in an abbreviated procedure, a streamlined approach to the adjudication of specific crimes when the facts are deemed clear and do not necessitate extensive investigation.