Mystery driver who was rescued from his vehicle after it became stranded in the sea on a Costa del Sol beach hands himself in

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 30 September 2024, 22:00

The mystery driver whose vehicle was stranded onto the Peñón del Cuervo beach, to the east of Malaga city, has handed himself in to police after footage of the incident when he was pulled from the sea on Sunday went viral on social media.

The man, whose details have not been revealed, handed himself in to Local Police in El Palo on Monday morning.

Now, the second question remains to be answered: in what state was he in to end up in the water? Sources said police will draw up a report based on the testimony of the driver and the witnesses who were on the beach - and who helped him get out of the car as the tide pulled it further into the water - to determine if he may have committed any possible offences.

Several people filmed the moment a green four-wheel vehicle drove along the beach and became stranded in the shallow water about 3.40am. In the video, shared by the Fuengirola se Queja account on Instagram, several members of the group can be seen rushing to help the driver who was at risk of drowning. They can be seen trying to rescue him from the vehicle as the tide pulled it further into the sea.

One of the young men in the video was heard to say that he thought the person in the car was drunk, although this could not be established as the driver left the scene before the authorities arrived.

Malaga city council retrieved the stranded vehicle from the beach on Sunday morning.