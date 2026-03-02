Nighttime water cuts announced for Vélez-Málaga

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 2 March 2026, 20:26 Share

Residents in different areas of Vélez-Málaga, Torre del Mar and Caleta de Vélez on the eastern Costa del Sol will once again experience scheduled water supply cuts overnight from Wednesday 4 to Thursday 5 and Thursday 5 to Friday 6 March, due to technical improvement works on the municipal network.

The municipal water company Aqualia announced on Monday that the interruptions are due to maintenance work on the municipal water tanks at El Romeral and in Torre del Mar and that work will be carried out at night to minimise disruption to the population.

In the case of the El Romeral reservoir, the cut will take place in the early hours of Wednesday 4 to Thursday 5 March, between midnight and 8am. It will affect the areas of El Tomillar and Cerro del Águila (Torre del Mar) and La Gloria, Santa María and Vélez Sol in Vélez-Málaga.

The work on the Torre del Mar deposit will be carried out in the early hours of Thursday 5 to Friday 6 March, also between midnight and 8am, when the supply will be suspended in Torre del Mar and Caleta de Vélez. Cerro del Águila and El Tomillar will not be affected.

Recommendations

Aqualia has explained in a statement that these actions are part of the improvement works on the municipal water infrastructure and has emphasised that "technical solutions are being offered to improve the municipal water networks".

The company recommends that users check that no taps are left on during the cut and to avoid using electrical appliances such as washing machines or dishwashers to prevent incidents when the service is restored.

Aqualia explains in its statement that once the supply has been restored, it is advisable to let the water run for a few minutes to avoid possible impurities in the internal pipes. For any queries, users can call the free 24-hour helpline on 900 81 44 83.

These scheduled cuts come just over a year after the municipality ended night-time restrictions due to drought, which lasted for almost a year and a half and ended in December 2024 following an improvement in water reserves and the partial recovery of the La Viñuela reservoir.

During that period, the supply was interrupted every night in much of the municipality to ensure supply. The reservoir is currently at almost 87 per cent capacity, with nearly 143 million cubic metres stored as of Monday 2 March.