This is the moment a stranded driver was rescued from his vehicle in the sea on a Costa del Sol beach
112 incident

This is the moment a stranded driver was rescued from his vehicle in the sea on a Costa del Sol beach

As waves lapped against the vehicle, a group of young people realised the man was in danger of drowning and rushed to his aid

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 30 September 2024, 13:35

A man who drove his vehicle onto the Peñón del Cuervo beach, to the east of Malaga city, raised eyebrows on Sunday as it became stuck in the sea, with a recording of the bizarre event going viral online.

Several people filmed the moment a green four-wheel vehicle drove along the beach and became stranded in the shallow water about 3.40am. In the video, shared by the Fuengirola se Queja account on Instagram, several members of the group can be seen rushing to help the driver. They can be seen trying to pull him out of the vehicle as the tide pulls it further into the water.

It is not known how and why the man - who appears to be middle-aged - ended up in such a situation. One of the young men in the video is heard to say that he though he was drunk, although this could not be established as the driver left the scene before the authorities arrived.

Malaga city council retrieved the stranded vehicle from the beach on Sunday morning.

