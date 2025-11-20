Police find gun hidden in motorhome wheel arch after man is shot in leg in Malaga parking area

The National Police have found a gun hidden in the wheel arch of a motorhome parked next to that of the 60-year-old man who was shot in the leg next to the Los Patios shopping centre in Malaga on Wednesday. According to sources, it was the victim's friend, who also lives in one of the motorhomes at the parking area, who told the police where he had seen the firearm.

The police are now trying to find out whether the weapon is related to the incident, while investigating the circumstances and the parties involved.

Meanwhile, the victim has been admitted to the Clínico hospital in the city, although his life is not at risk. The bullet caused an entry and exit wound in his leg, for which he is being treated.

According to his close circle of friends, the man has been living in a motorhome in the area for a long time and "has no problems with anyone". Neighbouring camper van owners told SUR that they had not heard gunshots. "I saw a lot of people looking out and when I realised what was happening, the police and the ambulance were already there," said another motorhome resident, who had had a few beers with the victim shortly before the incident.

Upon arrival, the emergency services found the injured man sitting in a pool of blood at the door of his friend's motorhome. The latter told the police where he had seen the gun and accompanied them to the location. According to sources, no arrests have been made yet and all hypotheses are still open.

The last reported shooting in Malaga city happened in El Tarajal (Campanillas district) at the end of October, when three individuals and a couple who didn't know each other got into an argument while sitting at a bar terrace. When the three individuals started bothering the woman, her husband took out a gun to intimidate them. He fired shots when they said it was a "toy" gun. Although nobody was shot, one of the three people was hit with the butt of the weapon.