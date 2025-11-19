Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man is shot in leg in parking area next to Malaga city stadium

The National Police have opened an investigation to clarify what happened and the injured victim, for now, has a guarded prognosis

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 17:48

National Police officers are investigating a new shooting incident in te capital of the Costa del Sol which has resulted in a person receiving a gunshot wound to leg. The incident, according to sources close to the case, happened in a parking area next to the Palacio Martín Carpena sports arena in the city.

The 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre received a number of calls, at around four o'clock this Wednesday afternoon, alerting them to shots being fired. Immediately, National and Local Police officers and the health services were mobilised.

On arrival, the paramedics attended to a man who had been shot in the leg. The provincial headquarters of the National Police has confirmed that an investigation has been opened to clarify what happened and that the prognosis of the victim, for now, is guarded.

