Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive photo of the Local Police forensics unit at an incident scene. Sur
112 incident

Heart attack causes motorcycle crash in Malaga, injuring rider and passenger

The 69-year-old man was in cardiorespiratory arrest when the Guardia Civil arrived, while the 40-year-old woman had multiple injuries

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Wednesday, 7 January 2026, 10:58

A 69-year-old motorcyclist and a 40-year-old woman that was riding pillion were injured when the rider suffered a heart attack and swerved into a guardrail. According to an initial police investigation, the Malaga city crash happened on 1 January.

The accident took place at 8pm, at kilometre 1 of the MA-21 road in the direction of Torremolinos, just off the exit to the Churriana district.

The motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the side guardrail. It is believed that no other vehicles were involved in the accident, although an investigation is still open.

The Guardia Civil were the first to arrive at the scene and found the man in cardiorespiratory arrest. Fortunately, they managed to revive him. The woman suffered multiple cuts and bruises, but her life was not in danger.

They were taken by ambulance to Hospital Clínico Universitario, where the rider was admitted in a serious condition.

The Guardia Civil and the Local Police had to temporarily close the left lane of the road to attend to the injured and remove the motorbike.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Christmas decorations burned and public spaces destroyed in eastern Costa del Sol towns
  2. 2 Marbella announces plan to create new parking and improve safety on the Cristo del Amor bridge
  3. 3 Cross restored on Costa del Sol mountain days after vandals knocked it over
  4. 4 Kings with female faces
  5. 5 Vuelta a Andaluc
  6. 6 Registration open as Malaga Marathon is brought forward this year to November
  7. 7 Masterclass in Gij
  8. 8 Ronda steps up the protection of its historic heritage with more than seven million euros in investment in 2025
  9. 9 Antequera CF with play-offs in sight as Malaga province sides deliver mixed opening to 2026

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Heart attack causes motorcycle crash in Malaga, injuring rider and passenger

Heart attack causes motorcycle crash in Malaga, injuring rider and passenger