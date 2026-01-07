Heart attack causes motorcycle crash in Malaga, injuring rider and passenger

Juan Cano Málaga Wednesday, 7 January 2026, 10:58 Share

A 69-year-old motorcyclist and a 40-year-old woman that was riding pillion were injured when the rider suffered a heart attack and swerved into a guardrail. According to an initial police investigation, the Malaga city crash happened on 1 January.

The accident took place at 8pm, at kilometre 1 of the MA-21 road in the direction of Torremolinos, just off the exit to the Churriana district.

The motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the side guardrail. It is believed that no other vehicles were involved in the accident, although an investigation is still open.

The Guardia Civil were the first to arrive at the scene and found the man in cardiorespiratory arrest. Fortunately, they managed to revive him. The woman suffered multiple cuts and bruises, but her life was not in danger.

They were taken by ambulance to Hospital Clínico Universitario, where the rider was admitted in a serious condition.

The Guardia Civil and the Local Police had to temporarily close the left lane of the road to attend to the injured and remove the motorbike.