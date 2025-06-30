Stolen mobile phones and pepper spray attack at Malaga's Malagueta beach

The night of San Juan in Malaga city, which took place on 23 June, ended with five arrests. A group of young people had two of their backpacks stolen. When they tried to catch the thieves, one of the perpetrators allegedly assaulted one of the victims with pepper spray.

The incident happened around 5am on 24 June, when people were still celebrating at La Malagueta beach. The National Police attended the scene after a call reported the theft and subsequent attack.

Upon arrival, the officers attended to an 18-year-old male who did not require hospital treatment. Although the perpetrator had fled the scene, the police managed to locate and detain five young individuals, most of them of Moroccan origin, and seize at least four mobile phones.

Although there were no other serious incidents, tension at La Malagueta beach was noticeable at different times during the night. Another 15-year-old boy spread panic when he pulled out a gun and threatened several young people, even hitting one of them with the butt of the gun. The victim required stitches.

The Local Police were mobilised to the scene, where they arrested the minor for the crimes of injury and serious threats, although the gun was discovered to be a replica.