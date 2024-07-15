Mercadona makes big strides in its strategy to combat food wastage in Malaga

SUR Malaga Monday, 15 July 2024, 18:39 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's supermarket chain giant Mercadona is tackling food wastage with all 84 stores in Malaga province donating leftover products to social organisations.

The store chain has expanded its collaboration network and now supports the work of 33 organisations in the province.

As part of its social action plan, Mercadona last year delivered 731,500 kilos of food to the most vulnerable groups in the province, the equivalent of 12,193 shopping trolleys. It did this through numerous initiatives such as the daily donation of extra food from shops, its annual collaboration with Bancosol and its participation in campaigns promoted by the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (FESBAL), such as the great food collection and the spring collection.

Mercadona's commitment to Malaga is also reflected in its commitment to a sustainable agri-food chain. The company bought 1,166 million euros from suppliers in the province, 12.9% more than the previous year. The boost to the agri-food sector in Malaga is made possible by Mercadona's collaboration with 50 specialist suppliers and inter-suppliers in the province.

Throughout 2023, Mercadona invested 18.7 million euros in improving its store network, which means that 61 of its 84 stores in the province are already part of its new shop model. Specifically, Mercadona opened a new supermarket in Torre del Mar (Vélez-Málaga), which meant the closure of another shop that no longer met the chain's quality standards. Meanwhile, the company refurbished three supermarkets in Malaga city to adapt them to its new quality standards

The implementation of the ready-to-eat section was included in this. At the end of 2023, some 47 shops in the province already had this space in which quality improvements have been made to different recipes and new dishes have been incorporated following customer feedback. As part of its sustainability strategy, the supermarket company already has 160 electric vehicle charging points throughout the province. In terms of investment, Mercadona also earmarked 4.76 million euros for the improvement and efficiency of its Antequera logistics centre, the first that the company opened in Andalucía.

Stable employment

In 2023, Mercadona reached a new milestone in the region by exceeding the figure of 20,000 jobs. This is proof of the company's commitment to stable, quality employment, which in Malaga has resulted in a consolidated workforce of more than 5,540 people. As part of its human resources policy, the company rewards the efforts of its workers with a salary that has remained above the average for the sector (the minimum gross entry salary is 1,553 euros/month). In order to guarantee the purchasing power of its workforce, in 2023, it approved a wage increase in line with the CPI (3.1% in Spain and 1.4% in Portugal), as well as bonuses.