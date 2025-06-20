Meet the King of Rosé: Bodvár Hafström Brings National Rosé Day to Málaga

Some of the attendees at the Nation Rosé Day in Málaga.

What the world needs now is...National Rosé Day—and thanks to Swedish entrepreneur and wine visionary Bodvár Hafström, that annual toast to summer arrived in style on June 14, 2025, right here in Málaga City.

Held each year on the second Saturday of June, National Rosé Day was founded in 2014 by Hafström, the man behind Bodvár – House of Rosés. Since its creation, the celebration has grown into a global lifestyle event—but this year, Málaga took center stage as the official host of the festivities, bringing elegance, sunshine, and a whole lot of pink to the Costa del Sol.

From Cannes to Málaga

Bodvár Hafström comes from a long lineage of luxury—his family created Grönstedts Cognac and Hafström’s Cigars, with over 170 years of heritage in the premium beverage world. That legacy now lives on through his rosé brand, which has been sipped at elite events from the Cannes Film Festival to the Academy Awards.

Thomas Yanccoli

“I’m incredibly proud to bring National Rosé Day to Málaga,” Hafström shared. “The city has the perfect spirit for this celebration—vibrant, sophisticated, and full of life. It’s the ideal place to enjoy the elegance and joy that rosé represents.”

Rosé with Personality

Bodvár – House of Rosés offers a curated collection of wines, each with its own distinct charm:

- Bodvár N°1 – Pearly Rosé: A youthful, sparkling choice for celebrations—light, fresh, and fun.

- Bodvár N°0: A non-alcoholic rosé with finesse, complexity and freshness with a pearly finish. Certified organic grapes.

- Bodvár N°5: Refined and graceful, with hints of exotic fruits and white flowers—perfect for slow, stylish evenings.

Each bottle tells a story of tradition, craftsmanship, and personality—just like Málaga itself.

Málaga's Rosé Moment

This year’s celebration in Málaga brought together locals, expats, and international guests at a stunning venue by the sea. With live music, fashionable guests dressed in shades of blush and coral, and of course, plenty of rosé flowing, the event captured the spirit of summer on the Costa del Sol.

Thomas Yanccoli

“Rosé has become more than a seasonal trend,” says Hafström. “It’s now a year-round experience, and cities like Málaga are leading the way with their blend of tradition and modern lifestyle.”

Looking Ahead

As rosé continues to rise in popularity across Europe, the U.S., and now Asia, Hafström believes only a few key brands will shape the future of the category—and Bodvár – House of Rosés is set to be among them.

“We created National Rosé Day to celebrate not just a wine, but a way of life,” he explains. “And celebrating in Málaga has been a dream—it won’t be the last time.”