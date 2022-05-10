Meet Aliquindoi, a new cooperative recycling classic bicycles

The owners of the well-known Clínica de la Bicicleta, a benchmark for cycling enthusiasts in Malaga, have had to move out of their premises in Calle Victoria, where they have had a shop, workshop and rental business for ten years, because the rent went up so much at the beginning of the year. At the moment they are in Pasaje La Trini, but within a few weeks they plan to move to La Roca, opposite La Rosaleda shopping centre, and start afresh.

Alejandro Garrido, the founder of the business, and David Garrido, who was a client, became an employee and is now a partner have the same surname but are not related. What they do have in common is the vision of the business they want to run: they intend to bring their own brand of recycled bicycle onto the market, under the name of Aliquindoi.

“We will be restoring classic bikes which are very hardwearing, strong and lovely to look at. We will dismantle them completely, paint them, reassemble them with new parts and give them a new life,” they say.

If the idea works and these artisan bikes prove popular, they aim to create a small factory which will provide work for people in situations of social exclusion, after training them in mechanics, and their job will be to assemble the bicycles.

To do this, they are hoping to raise 8,000 euros via crowdfunding, or 10,000 euros if possible. For that, they will need about 150 sponsors. Their appeal can be found on the Goteo platform, under the heading Clínica de la Bicicleta. “We’re only asking for enough to buy the materials we need for the work on new premises, it’s an interest-free loan,” they explain.

Rewards

Those who collaborate with the financing will benefit from a series of rewards and advantages, including a cheaper rate for buying an Aliquindoi, access to a bicycle mechanics workshop, excursions on bikes with accommodation included and technical and logistical support, among others.

The new cooperative will continue to repair bikes and to hire them out to tourists as one of their main sources of income. They want to become less reliant on selling new bicycles. “The problem is that it isn’t easy to buy new ones, you need a lot of money to reserve a large number of them and the big companies snap them all up,” they say.

Businesses forced out by rent increases

They say their situation is due to the gentrification of premises in the historical city centre. “We were already paying almost everything we earned in rent, and then in January they wanted to put it up by 30%. A lot of businesses are moving out, even people who have been there for years. The premises are being taken over by people wanting to open bazaars and mobile phone accessories shops. That’s practically all there is going to be in the city centre soon,” they say.