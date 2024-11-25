McArthurGlen designer outlet village in Malaga hopes to set tills ringing with five new shops

Juan Soto Malaga Monday, 25 November 2024, 18:34

The McArthurGlen Designer Outlet luxury brand centre has begun to renew what it can offer as it steps on the gas and heads towards year end. The shopping complex located next to Plaza Mayor has announced the opening of five new shops before the end of the year.

The first two have just opened their doors, while the other three will open in the coming weeks. Once these openings have materialised, the venue will once again be fully occupied, with 92 retail spaces spread over its more than 17,000 square metres.

The first to arrive have been the PdPaola jewellery shop and La Pecera ice cream parlour, which have already opened their doors to customers. In the case of the jewellery shop, it is a contemporary shop that offers its customers two collections: firstly, pieces made of 18K gold-plated silver and decorated with natural precious stones and the other consists of high-end pieces of jewellery made from recycled 18K gold and laboratory diamonds.

La Pecera is a rather original, unique ice cream parlour from Japan that specialises in taiyakis (fish-shaped cakes made to a homemade and patented recipe). The fish are filled with soft ice cream made from natural, top-quality ingredients.

Three more businesses are scheduled to open in the coming weeks: Swarovski, Casa Gómez and Sabor a España. The first is also a well-known jewellery chain, while the other two are focused on the restaurant trade.

The shopping centre's managers say they are very happy with the arrival of the new brands, which they hope will be "very much to the liking of both our established customers and potential customers."

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga has announced these openings after another record summer. To be precise, the centre increased its sales by 11% compared to January to August last year. Visitor numbers also increased by 6%, coming mostly from countries such as Morocco, the Middle East, the EU, the UK and the USA, as well as domestic tourists who spend their holidays on the Costa del Sol every year.