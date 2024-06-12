Passenger numbers continue to soar at Malaga Airport with last month falling just shy of best August in history

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 14:28 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga Airport set a new milestone last month when passenger numbers came very close to the records of its best August in history.

A total of 2,419,072 passengers passed through Malaga Airport in August last year. And the latest data from airport operator Aena shows that the gateway to the Costa del Sol was just 41,000 passengers shy of this figure in May this year. Last month passenger numbers increased by 10.5% compared to 2023, reaching a total of 2,378,119. Of these, two million were on flights with international connections, according to Aena data. Passenger figures recorded last month is 74% higher than ten years ago.

In May 2023, some 2,151,259 passengers passed through the gates, making it the best May in the history of Malaga Airport. That figure meant another milestone: for the first time the number of monthly passengers exceeded two million in a month of May, levels that had only been reached, until this year, in the months of July and August 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022, and, on one occasion, in June and September 2019.

International tourism

The strong growth of international tourism was a key factor in last month's record. Aena pointed out that of the 2,375,191 passengers who travelled on commercial flights, 389,371 travelled between Spanish airports, 8.7% more than in May 2023, while 1,985,820, 11% more, opted for connections abroad. The markets with the highest demand were British, with 571,211 passengers, and German, with 202,426, followed by Dutch, French and Italian.

The uptick in passenger numbers in May is matched by an increase in flights. Of the 16,346 total aircraft movements on the runway last month, 16,110 were commercial connections, of which 3,284 were domestic, an increase of 5.2%, and 12,826 were international, an increase of 9.1%. In August last year, which was the best in the 105-year history of the airport, 16,945 flights landed and took off from Malaga's runways.

This historic record has been fundamental for the airport to record 9,060,867 passengers travelling on 64,111 flights for the first time in the first five months of the year, which translates into increases of 14.8% in users and 10.1% in flights.

In the first five months of the 2023 financial year, 7,890,537 passengers were recorded, 26.1% more than in the same period last year, with an increase of 33.7% in domestic flights and 24.5% in connections with foreign countries, the data shows. Between January and May last year, Malaga Airport handled 58,233 landings and take-offs. This figure has risen to 63,064 aircraft movements from January to last month, an increase of 11.8%.