Face masks are now compulsory in Malaga hospitals

Malaga's two big hospitals - Hospital Regional Universitario and Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de la Victoria - have made the use of face masks compulsory. An internal order from Hospital Regional's management department, to which SUR has had access, states that the decision has been taken "in view of the early flu season and the increase in acute respiratory infections in the province".

The measure is taken in accordance with the regulations of the regional ministry of health and the 2025-26 action plan. "It is mandatory for all staff, as well as for patients, visitors and providers, in care and common areas of the hospital," the centre informed, referring to consultations, emergencies, waiting rooms, hospitalisation floors, corridors and lifts, among others.

Order

The order came into force on 15 December and will remain until 8 January. It will be subject to review according to epidemiological developments. "This measure aims to protect the patient population and professionals," the centre said.

Hospital Regional includes the general hospital (Carlos Haya), Hospital Civil, Materno Infantil and CARE José Estrada. Clínico's affiliated centres are Hospital Marítimo de Torremolinos, Hospital Valle del Guadalhorce (Cártama) and Hospital de Alta Resolución de Benalmádena, as well as speciality centres such as San José Obrero in Barbarela.

Hospital Clínico sources told SUR that, in their case, this measure has been operational since Saturday, given the "fourfold increase in acute respiratory infections in Malaga" in the past two weeks. Cases also include the new K flu variant, which is more contagious than its previous mutations and also more resistant to vaccines, although coronavirus infections and colds are also being diagnosed.

Flu and other respiratory diseases are particularly dangerous for chronically ill patients with heart, lung, respiratory or oncohaematological problems, among others.