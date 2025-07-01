Expanding 'tortilla' potato omelette chain opens in Malaga, due to public demand

Antonio Contreras Malaga Tuesday, 1 July 2025, 09:34 | Updated 09:47h. Compartir

La Martinuca - a company specialising in home-delivered potato omelettes ('tortilla' in Spanish) - has opened in Malaga after achieving great success in Madrid and Barcelona. This is grandma Martina's ninth establishment in Spain and the first one in Andalucía, although the intention is to open new establishments throughout the country before the end of the year. This opening is part of the company's strategic line of national expansion. With the new office in Malaga and the recruitment of five new employees, the team of professionals has grown to 80.

La Martinuca's business model is simple but effective. The menu, with the exception of a few canned and cured meats, essentially consists of omelettes, from the most classic format (with onion, without onion, with onion confit) to more innovative concepts, such as the foie omelette, the Asturian chorizo omelette or the Cantabrian omelette. You will also find some other dishes, such as the 'not so Russian' salad, the fresh seasonal tomato salad, the stuffed mimosa eggs and "many more surprises".

"For a long time, the people of Malaga wrote to us, asked us and encouraged us to open here. Today, we can finally say that we are here. We have arrived with the same enthusiasm as always and with the commitment to meet their expectations, as if we were cooking in their homes," said Victor Naranjo, CEO and co-founder of La Martinuca.

La Martinuca's tortillas and other dishes will be available, for the time being, through the Glovo platform for home delivery or local pick-up.