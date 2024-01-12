Man who allegedly raped his ex-partner and held her against her will for two days in Malaga hotel arrested

Juan Cano Friday, 12 January 2024, 12:01 Compartir Copiar enlace

Local Police officers in Malaga have arrested a 38-year-old Spanish man accused of holding and sexually assaulting his ex-partner in a hotel in the city. The arrested man has a restraining order against the victim, who was in a hostel in Barcelona.

The incident allegedly happened at around 11am on Wednesday 10 January. The receptionist of a hotel in Malaga city centre phoned the 092 control room of the Local Police of Malaga to alert them that a woman was crying for help. She woman claimed that she had been held against her will for two days and that she had been raped.

The woman, aged 40, also of Spanish nationality, was on her way to a police station when a Local Police patrol found her and interviewed her. The victim told them that she was living in a hostel in Barcelona when she received a call from the now arrested man.

In that call, which happened on Monday 8 January, the man allegedly told her that he was in Malaga and that if she did not travel to meet him immediately, he would call the police and tell them that she had approached him and had broken the restraining order against him.

The woman told the Local Police that she was frightened because she thought she might be arrested and agreed to meet him in Malaga, which led her to leave the shelter where she was staying. She did not say where she was going, so she was reported missing and the Catalan police, the Mossos d'Esquadra, had started an investigation to locate her, as, according to the sources consulted, she is within the Viogen system for victims of gender violence.

The complainant explained that, as soon as she arrived in Malaga, her ex-partner took her to the hotel room where he was staying and, according to the victim's version, did not let her leave for two days. During this time, she claimed, her ex-partner sexually assaulted her. She escaped using the excuse of going to withdraw money from a cash machine.

The woman told the Local Police that she had suffered injuries and even showed them some photos taken with her mobile phone of blood stains she had left on the sheets. The bed linen has been seized by investigators and is awaiting analysis.

Officers from the Operational Support Group (GOA) and the Investigation and Protection Group (GIP) of the Local Police, who were involved in the incident, went to the hotel in search of the suspect. The officers surrounded the establishment and monitored all the doors and windows of the establishment to prevent his escape.

At that moment, the individual left via the front door with the intention of leaving the hotel. The hotel staff recognised him and pointed him out so that the officers could arrest him immediately, the same sources explained.

The Local Police activated the protocol for suspected cases of crimes against sexual freedom and transferred the victim to the Hospital Materno Infantil so that she could be examined by a specialist.