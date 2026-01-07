Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Weapons seized.
112 crime

A man walking his dog in Malaga is shot and a pellet is embedded in his cheek

The Local Police of Malaga have arrested the suspect, a 36-year-old man, who allegedly fired the shots from his home

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Wednesday, 7 January 2026, 16:27

A man taking his dog for a walk in Churriana needed medical treatment after he was shot in the cheek with an airgun pellet.

Police called the 061 Health Emergency Centre after finding that the victim had a bleeding wound and the pellet embedded in him.

Local officers then knocked on the alleged shooter's door, which the suspect ignored. After requesting the presence of the Operational Support Group (GOA), the individual finally leaned out of the window and agreed to leave the house.

Officers then searched the property, verifying that it was in an unsanitary situation. In addition, they located and seized the air pistol with which he allegedly fired the shots, as well as a baseball bat and two large knives, 23 and 38 centimetres long.

The police officers proceeded to arrest a 36-year-old man accused of causing injury and damage, and transferred him to a hospital, where he was admitted for observation pending psychiatric evaluation.

