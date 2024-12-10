Malaga prosecutor requests 13-year prison sentence for man accused of stabbing university student to death with kitchen knife

Europa Press Malaga Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 14:52

The Malaga public prosecutor's office has requested a 13-year prison sentence for a man accused of stabbing to death a young student who went to his house in the city to allegedly buy drugs from him.

The incident happened in 2022. According to the prosecutor's indictment, to which Europa Press has had access, the victim, who was a university student and who lived with his parents in Malaga, contacted the accused after developing a drug habit. The two had dealings due to the purchase of narcotic substances, which led to financial debts, the reason why another legal case is ongoing. One day in April, the young man went with a friend to the defendant's home "allegedly to acquire illegal drugs and discuss matters related to this."

The student's friend entered first and a fierce argument broke out with the accused for undetermined reasons, in the course of which "they assaulted each other with punches and kicks", resulting in minor injuries, according to the prosecution. After this, the young man entered and intervened in the fight.

At one point in the argument, when everyone was in the hallway, the accused, "after having taken a knife 22 centimetres long and four centimetres wide from the kitchen with the intention of ending his life", allegedly stabbed the young man several times, causing nine stab wounds.

The victim, according to the prosecutor's office, put his arm out in an attempt to defend himself, although he suffered "numerous injuries to the chest, head, arm and right forearm, with one of these stab wounds penetrating the lung and heart". Despite the seriousness of the injuries, the young man and his friend fled. They were allegedly chased by the defendant, who was wielding the knife, although he did not catch them. The defendant returned to the house, changed his clothes, cleaned the knife and threw it in a rubbish container, as well as throwing the drugs on the roofs of the adjoining buildings.

While the friend fled, "ignoring offering any kind of medical attention, despite the concerns of a paramedic from 061" who had arrived for another emergency, the young man, "seriously injured" and "without anyone's help," managed to reach the entrance of the building. However, he collapsed and died despite the efforts of the paramedic, who was unable to revive him.

Police went to the defendant's home and, after repeated calls without the defendant opening the door, they forced their way in and found him lying on the floor with various minor injuries from the previous fight. In addition, the officers found the knife and his clothes stained with blood.

According to the prosecutor's office, this is a case of manslaughter, for which it is requesting a sentence of 13 years in prison, along with the payment of 200,000 euros to the family of the victim.