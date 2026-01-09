Man dodges several bullets targeted at him in Malaga: police arrest suspect

A 44-year-old suspect has been arrested by the National Police for reportedly trying to shoot another man while chasing him in the Palma-Palmilla district in Malaga. The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, 4 January. According to sources, the victim managed to dodge the bullets, flee unharmed and alert the National Police.

When the police attended the scene shortly after the incident, they found more than half a dozen shell casings.

It appears that the incident was provoked by a brawl that had taken place between the two men involved a few days earlier. According to the sources consulted, the suspect, carrying a gun, chased his target and tried to shoot him several times.

The other man managed to dodge all the bullets. He ran to a police station, where he called for help. The police subsequently located and arrested the suspect.