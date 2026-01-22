Brawl between two homeless men leaves one stabbed and one in critical condition in Malaga

A brawl under Puente del Carmen in Malaga in the early hours of Monday morning resulted in two homeless men ending up with serious injuries. One of them has been admitted in critical condition due to a depressed skull fracture.

Early in the morning, the police deployed a large operation after receiving a call from a friend of one of the two men involved in the incident. He said that his friend had called him to ask for help because he had been badly stabbed.

The National and the Local Police, as well as firefighters and medical professionals, were mobilised to the scene, which drew the attention of locals.

The police started searching the area under the bridge, where they found one of the suspects. He was among the rocks, semi-conscious and with his face covered in blood due to serious craniocerebral injuries.

A few metres away, they found the other man, who had several stab wounds to his back and torso. According to sources, he told the police that the other individual had stabbed him several times, to which he responded by hitting him in the head with a stone.

The man with the skull fracture was in an area with difficult access, which required a careful operation carried out by the firefighters. They put him on a stretcher, which was then lifted by a crane.

According to sources, both were urgently taken to Hospital Regional, but there have been no updates regarding their state.