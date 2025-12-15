Man arrested for threatening to kill his wife with kitchen knife in Malaga

The Local Police have arrested a 51-year-old man for reportedly threatening to kill his wife with a kitchen knife. The incident happened in Malaga shortly before 6pm on 8 December, when the victim called the emergency services.

The Local Police arrived at the scene and found the suspect collecting his belongings from the house. They interviewed both him and his wife. The victim told the police that the violent episodes were regular. On this occasion, he had reportedly slapped her before threatening to kill her.

The police proceeded to seize the knife and arrest the suspect, who was handed over to the National Police.

The 016 telephone number attends to cases of gender-based violence 24 hours a day and in 52 different languages. The call is free of charge and does not appear on the phone bill. Cases of abuse or risk of abuse can also be reported, either by the victim herself, family members or witnesses, by emailing 016-online@igualdad.gob.es. The service can also be contacted by WhatsApp at 600 000 016.

In an emergency situation, you can call 112 or the National Police (091), the Local Police (092) or the Guardia Civil (062). If it is impossible to make a call, you can use the ALERTCOPS app, which sends a signal with your location to the police.