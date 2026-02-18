Malaga's neighbourhood markets with tarnished reputation due to empty stalls

Photo of the central aisle of the Huelin market, the second largest in Malaga.

Local markets with closed shutters has become a common sight in Malaga city. Stallholders have the obligation to open every day, but many markets still function with many of the stalls closed to the frustration of those who open every day in fear that the market's reputation will lose them customers.

The only market in Malaga that feels truly alive, with all the stalls open, is Atarazanas in the heart of the city centre. The other 14 markets in the city have several closed stalls. Some are not being rented, while some licence holders keep the shutters down for personal reasons.

According to official data provided by the city council, only 58 of around 1,000 stalls are empty or available for renting.

The biggest markets in Malaga, after Atarazanas, are Huelin (176 stalls), Bailén (93) and El Carmen (86). On any given Wednesday, considering it the busiest day, 41 stalls are closed in Huelin (almost one in four) and 16 in El Carmen (almost one in five). "Markets are not at their best," stallholders say.

The board of directors of the Huelin market say, as much as they want to bring life to the market, allocating empty stalls requires a tender process that the city council is yet to launch.

At the same time, they do not hide the fact that some stalls are closed despite having owners. "Now is a bad season. There is little fish and there are some stalls that either do not open at all or are only open from Thursday to Saturday," they say.

Eli Albacete is the only stallholder at the Huelin market who does not sell fresh produce. She has been running a clothes shop for seven years, proving that various businesses can flourish at markets.

She admits that closed shutters do not contribute to a positive image. "What we want is for more young people to come and work here," she says.

Many of the stalls at the Bailén market are closed due to costly refurbishment work that pushes customers away. Former president of the market and fruit stallholder Raquel Pozo hopes that entrepreneurs will come back once the work finishes.

"The problem is that we can't compete with supermarkets in the area in terms of opening hours and young people are cooking less and less," she says. Most stalls open on Saturdays, as that's when many people can take the time to shop.

To increase sales, Pozo has found a solution in sales over the phone. This helps her retain customers.

The city council says that only 58 stalls are closed, although the real figure is much higher.

"The stalls should always be open," Rafael Sánchez of the Cholo butcher's shop at the El Carmen market says. "Although we are obliged to open every day, not everyone complies and some only open on certain days or when they can," he states.

Only six stalls open

Probably the most striking example is that of the Carranque market, where only six stalls usually open. Miguel Pérez of Especias Antonio says: "I keep going because I've been there for many years and I have regular customers, but new licence holders find it very difficult. The fish guy has only been here for a month. Let's see how long he lasts."

Pérez compares the market to others in the city. "The García Grana and Portada Alta are the same. The only one that is full is the Atarazanas, but it's not realistic because it's full of tourists who don't buy," he says.