Malaga will position itself as a luxury destination at Fitur tourism fair The city hopes to attract tourists with more purchasing power

Malaga’s presence at the internationally renowned tourism fair, Fitur, held in Madrid later this week, will concentrate on promoting the city as a luxury destination.

Councillor for Tourism, Rosa Sánchez, said Malaga will occupy 254 square metres of floor space at the fair and 50 businesses will represent the city.

“With this extension, Malaga will articulate its presence in Fitur through a space or main corridor equipped with numerous visual impacts that will reflect the variety of the city's tourist offerings,” she said.

“On one side of this area there will be a professional space for meetings with co-exhibiting companies and, on the other side, a small auditorium for institutional and technical presentations equipped with a podium and audiovisual equipment," she added.

Sánchez said there is economic logic to promoting the city as a luxury destination as it will attract higher-spending tourists.

The Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, will lead the team at Fitur and participate in meetings. “The agenda follows the Strategic Tourism Plan for Malaga with a horizon of 2024,” he said.