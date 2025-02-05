Malaga turns to artificial intelligence to help manage water resources and prevent flooding

Chus Heredia Malaga Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 14:51 Compartir

Emasa, Malaga city's municipal water company, has embarked on a journey to digitalise all of its water management processes, for which it has turned to artificial intelligence. Digitalisation of these operations is something that authorities and experts in the field insist on. For this reason, the company has particularly started to explore so-called 'digital twins' - a virtual representation of an object or system designed to accurately reflect a physical object. These decisions are made in accordance with aims to prevent leaks and floods, and control water quality, among many other issues.

Emasa's entire digital transformation project involves an investment of around 13 million euros, 70% of which can be financed through PERTE, the government's strategy for economic recovery and transformation.

The most recent contract

The latest example of this leap into the future, that is actually quite near, is currently being tendered for around 800,000 euros. The specific name of the work to be contracted is for the 'technical assistance for hydraulic modelling, digital twin and master plans for the supply network, integrated management plan for sanitation systems (PIGSS) and flood protection plan'. It must be taken into account that the digital twin is not a mere virtual creation, as it can also be trained and prepared for decision-making.

Floods

The project includes the drafting of a master plan, which will cover areas of the city devoid of flood-protection systems, in order to improve storm water drainage infrastructures and reduce the risks in those areas most sensitive to torrential rainfall. It will be added to the four plans that have already been drafted (right bank and left bank of the Guadalmedina River, Campanillas and east zone). With this project, the whole of Malaga citywill be covered. The scope of the flood plan is the coastal basin of the city, between the Guadalmedina and Guadalhorce rivers, and the left and right banks of the Guadalhorce.

A central 'brain' for water management

The project involves the creation of a general intelligence system for water management in the city, with all the competences attributed to Emasa. For example, it involves modelling the behaviour of a watershed based on rainfall data, previous studies, returns at different time frames. Rainfall and watercourses must be incorporated, along with discharges, pollutants, and the impact of solids during storms - essentially, everything that plays a role in the comprehensive management of the water cycle.

"The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is presented as a key tool to improve the efficiency, sustainability and profitability of the different networks that form part of the integral cycle," the specifications state. Each point of the network must provide real-time data, with which to cross-check energy consumption curves or quickly resolve incidents.

Another indirect effect of this type of system is to generate skilled employment in innovation and technology.

Sectors

The supply network is currently divided into 105 sectors with an average length of approximately 15 kilometres, whose incoming and outgoing flows are permanently measured and controlled by 152 electromagnetic flowmeters of different diametres. In addition, as an emergency measure against droughts, a pressure reduction plan has been activated, which has allowed the sub-sectorisation by pressure of approximately 100 other areas, some of which also have flow measurement. Everything that is being done now goes towards completing the modelling.

Managing Big Data, or the vast amount of information generated, is another key factor in understanding the importance of the project. It helps fine-tune something as complex as water management 365 days a year.