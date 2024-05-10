Malaga as seen through its architecture: five places worth visiting to learn more about the city

Matías Stuber Malaga Friday, 10 May 2024, 07:25 Compartir Copiar enlace

Every city has its own look, its own colours. Once you really explore a city, you soon realise that this look and the colours spill out from all the buildings that make up the place. Just one corner can be a world in itself and architecture is one of the key elements that influence how this world is defined. This weekend is a good opportunity to see all this for yourself in Malaga city. From 10 to 12 May, the fourth edition of Open House Malaga will be held, an international festival packed with architecture-related activities.

On the occasion of this open house event, which is free of charge, a programme has been designed consisting of numerous activities, guided tours and different sightseeing walks that offer an insight into Malaga by means of its architecture. Five tours are detailed below and can be booked with a simple pre-registration on the event's website: openhousemalaga.com.

1. LaFaroladeMalaga: this famous lighthouse, inaugurated in 1817 and designed by the engineer Joaquín María Pery, will be open to the public for the first time with Open House Malaga. The lighthouse is a symbol of the city and an interesting landmark. As such it is one of the most special trips scheduled for this festival.

The lighthouse in Malaga city. SUR

2.LasTeresianasSchool: attracts dozens of visitors every year who want to catch a glimpse of the interior of this primary school whose classrooms overlook the sea. The school was built on a naturally-sloping location and adapts well to the terrain thanks to its tiered layout.

Exterior view of the school. SUR

3. JorgeGuillénMunicipalPublicLibrary: located in the building once occupied by the former convent of San Andrés in the district of Perchel. The tour, led by those in charge of the project to convert the building for library use, will allow visitors to understand how original elements of the convent have been incorporated into the revamp of the building and the re-purposing of the whole space.

Interior of Jorge Guillén Public Library. SUR

4. Villas El Limonar guided trail: architect Ciro de la Torre will be the guide for this tour. It is a classic of this festival, taking you through one of the most elegant neighbourhoods of Malaga built between the late 19th and early 20th century.

The colonnaded building belonging to the city's College of Architects, in El Limonar district. SUR

5. The Gaona trail: is a new addition to this year's tours. It will allow participants to explore an architectural ensemble located in the heart of the city that dates back to the 18th century. The walk will be led by historian Víctor Heredia.