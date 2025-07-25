Malaga is the most sought-after city in Spain by French tourists for their August holidays

Pilar Martínez Málaga Friday, 25 July 2025, 13:53 | Updated 14:05h. Compartir

Searches for a holiday getaway in August are on the rise. The flight and hotel search engine Jetcost.es has published a report in which it revealed that Malaga is the preferred city for the French in the queries they make for their travel planning. But they are not the only ones. The capital of the Costa del Sol is in second position in searches for destinations to spend a few days of leisure in August by the Dutch and the British, and ranks third in the information requested by the Germans to plan their next trip out of the country.

This search engine points out that Malaga is the sixth option for Italians and the ninth for the Portuguese. And it explains that the data analysing the results of flight searches during this month of August indicate that a large majority have opted for the Andalucía region. Seville is also one of the most searched cities, being the 8th option for the British, the 9th for the French, the 11th for the Portuguese, the 12th for the Germans, the 13th for the Italians and the 14th for the Dutch. Finally, Almeria is also in high demand. It is ranked 14th for the Portuguese, 16th for the Dutch, and 17th for the Germans, French and Italians.

"This August 2025, Europeans are more eager than ever to travel and enjoy a well-deserved holiday, especially by visiting Spain," Jetcost.es said. It reported that flight searches in August are already eight per cent higher than in the same month in 2024, and hotel searches are nine per cent higher than in the same month in 2024.

Regarding what Europeans are looking for during the upcoming holidays, this search engine said that "those who have decided to travel during the August holidays are going to Spain". It pointed out that key attractions are "our beaches, our sun, our cultural wealth, customs and popular festivals, our good hotels and infrastructures, as well as our delicious gastronomy and cheaper prices than other countries”. “All this has meant that once again in August Spain is the most sought-after country on Jetcost by Europeans for their holidays, ahead of Italy and Portugal."