Malaga taxi drivers can now hire replacement cars when their vehicles suffer breakdowns or accidents

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 1 August 2025, 10:42 Share

It seems like common sense, but until now it was not possible for a taxi driver to continue working in the event that their car needed a serious repair. The only other car they could potentially use was that of another self-employed driver that would agree to share for some time.

However, this inconvenience has now been eradicated, at least in the city of Malaga, where Aumat (the association of self-employed taxi drivers), the city council and the regional government have worked hard to provide 15 replacement cars that can be hired in the event of a breakdown or an accident.

Aumat president Miguel Ángel Martin announced that this initiative will be the saving tool for taxi drivers in Malaga. The replacement taxis (Toyota hybrid) are offered by Rentax By 5210. In addition to the 15 vehicles in the city, there are several in other municipalities along the coast. All of them are equipped with a taximeter, a GPS system and municipal authorisations to enter the historic centre. The only difference is that they are identified by a sign that says 'Taxi de sustitución' ('replacement taxi').

Demand is growing and 20 units will be available in the short term. At a rate of around 50 euros per day, a taxi driver can now have a car and continue exercising their profession while their private vehicle is getting repaired.

One of the first cities with this service

Malaga and the municipalities of the Costa del Sol are among the first in Spain to have a regulated service of this type. It has previously been tested in other towns, including Marbella, but at a much smaller scale. Miguel Ángel Martin has announced that they are planning to extend the new service on a regional level and demand is not short. However, "for this to happen, it is necessary for the town councils to facilitate the necessary legal changes". "We are already receiving calls from other provinces, even from Madrid, because they want to follow Malaga's example," he adds.