Arrival of Rafa Nadal's tennis club in Malaga set to move one step closer

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Friday, 11 July 2025, 16:14 Compartir

Malaga city council is taking a key step to enable the project promoted by Marbella developer Sierra Blanca to convert the current Inacua racquet centre into a modern tennis club under Rafa Nadal's brand.

The first step necessary for this project to become a reality is the resignation of the company that has been operating the land since 2014 - Serveo, which still had nine years of concession left to manage this tennis and padel centre.

The city council is about to definitively approve the termination of the mutual concession agreement, "with express waiver of economic damages and compensation". After this process and all the tasks related to it are completed, the racquet club will cease to operate. This might take from a few weeks to a few months.

The current actions are a result of an agreement between Serveo and Sierra Blanca for the latter to compensate the former for the loss of operation in the remaining nine years of concession.

In the meantime, the city council will put the new project out to tender.

Malaga's 'golden mile'

The Rafa Nadal club project includes land expansion, with the addition of some 22,500 square metres between Avenida Alicia de Larrocha and Avenida Imperio Argentina. It will be used for the construction of a residential complex, which will be available to athletes and users of the future club, both from Spain and abroad.

The facilities will undergo complete renovation to complement an area that has become a reference point of growth in Malaga city. Several other projects, including the opening of a campus of the Alfonso X El Sabio University and housing initiatives, are among the reasons why this location is known as the 'golden mile' of the Malaga coastline.