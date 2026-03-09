Malaga starts work on long-awaited Teatinos park

Malaga Mayor Francisco De la Torre looking at the plan of the new park in the Teatinos district.

The residents of Malaga's Teatinos district will finally have the large park they have been waiting for over the past 20 years. On Monday, Mayor Francisco de la Torre planted the first tree.

If everything goes according to plan, the 50,903-square-metre Frank Capra park should be ready in one year. The budget is 7.4 million euros.

The plot for the park is located between the western ring road, the Guadalhorce dual carriageway, Calle José Luis Borges and Calle Frank Capra.

According to the design, the park will have recreational and rest areas and green corridors covering a network of interlinked paths. There will be a pond, a square with a pergola, a children's playground and a sports area, including three ping pong tables, two baskets and work-out equipment.

The large green space will consist of 103 different species that will shield the park from the noise coming from surrounding roads.

The southern part of the park will reserve a 1,000-square-metre area for dogs, with fences, suitable paving and two water sources.

There will be more than a hundred benches, 55 litter bins and places to park bicycles. The park will use stored rainwater for irrigation. Among the sustainability features, there will be 200 LED lights.