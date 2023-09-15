Malaga set to welcome around 200,000 cruise liner passengers up until November

Pilar Martínez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga is expecting to welcome 200,000 cruise passengers at the city's port this high season for the travel sector, which kicked off this week.

Three ships docked in the port of Malaga this week, a sign of what's to come until November, which is when the high season finishes. During this period around 200,000 passengers are expected to arrive on board 117 ships. It is the same number of cruise ships as last year, but carrying many more passengers.

Of these ships, seven of them will be docking into Malaga for the first time. Three are new luxury-premium ships which will arrive in the next few days. They are the Seabourn Pursuit, which docked on Thursday 14 September at the Palmeral terminal, the Viking Neptune which will arrive this Friday 15 September, and the Silver Nova which will spend the night on 22 September at the South Berth.

New routes

Passengers will also be able to travel from Malaga to Egypt, or Miami, for the first time. MSC Cruises has programmed the new routes from next November. The first is a 23-night cruise on the high seas aboard the MSC Orchestra, which will depart on the 1 November for Sharam el-Sheikh in Egypt. Passengers will be flown back to Madrid at the end of the cruise.

Those who prefer to cross the Atlantic will have two options. The first is a cruise departing from Malaga on 5 November on the MSC Magnifica, with a price starting at 869 euros. The second option is aboard the MSC Divina for 20 nights, with a fare from 1,469 euros. In both cases the return flight ticket to Malaga from Miami is not included.

The port's busiest day will be Friday 3 November, when five cruise ships are expected to dock. In October alone, 49 ships will arrive, and 41 in November.