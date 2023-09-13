Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
MSC Cruises will offer cruises from Malaga to Egypt and the United States of America in November. SUR
From the Costa del Sol to Egypt or the USA on a luxury cruise: all you need to know about the new offers from Malaga
Travel

From the Costa del Sol to Egypt or the USA on a luxury cruise: all you need to know about the new offers from Malaga

MSC Cruises has scheduled an itinerary aboard the MSC Orchestra to the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh and two others to the US port of Miami in November

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 18:21

Compartir

Egypt and the United States of America will be the new destinations MSC Cruises will be sailing to from the Port of Malaga on the Costa del Sol in November.

The first cruise is a 23-night itinerary on board the MSC Orchestra, which will depart from Malaga city on 1 November for Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt. The return trip to Spain on a flight to Madrid is included in the price.

Fernando Pacheco, general manager of MSC Cruises in Spain said that during the trip, passengers will be able to experience the lure of the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, and enjoy "breathtaking landscapes of cities such as Marseille, France; Genoa, Italy; Olympia, Greece; Petra, Jordan; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt". On the itinerary, tourists will discover historic sites such as Petra, the 'Rose City' hewn from the rock, and other Unesco World Heritage structures.

The 92,409-tonne, 293-metre-long ship has a capacity for 3,013 passengers, 1,275 cabins with a crew of almost 1,000 people. There are varied restaurant options, swimming pools, gymnasium, theatre and casino on board the ship.

The trip starts with a stopover in Cadiz and continues to Lisbon; Alicante; Mahon; Olbia and Genoa in Italy; Marseille in France; and then returns to the port of Rome in Italy before docking at two ports in Greece, Olympia and Crete. It will then cross the Suez Canal to reach Petra; Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt and continue on to the port of Luxor and the port of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, before returning to Petra. From there passengers will be transferred to the airport to fly to Madrid. Those who are thinking of indulging themselves they will need to budget for prices starting at 2,480 euros.

Two cruises to Miami

The company has also scheduled two other cruises departing from Malaga to Miami on trips that will go for 15 and 20 nights. The first will depart on 5 November and will be on the MSC Magnifica, with a price starting at 869 euros. The second will be the longest, with a 20-night itinerary on the MSC Divina, with a price starting at 1,469 euros. On both trips the return flight ticket to Malaga from Miami is not included in the price.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Search scaled down for two young paddleboarders who disappeared off Costa del Sol beach more than two weeks ago
  2. 2 In pictures... a sneak peek of what Dolce & Gabbana's new 20-million-euro luxury villas in Marbella will look like
  3. 3 Picasso Restaurant, sangria y tapas with Spanish taste and much more in the very centre of Malaga city
  4. 4 Watch... riot policeman in Spain files sexual assault complaint against woman protester for this kiss
  5. 5 Costa del Sol plans to mark 'Day of the Sea' with free maritime activities for hotel guests
  6. 6 English-language breakfast TV format finally comes to the Costas with launch of Good Morning Spain
  7. 7 Record numbers travel on public transport in Andalucía with more than 45 million users in six months
  8. 8 International health and wellness event returns to the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Fancy owning a hostel on the Costa for 115,000 euros? More than 100 hotels are up for sale in Malaga
  10. 10 Rincón's 'treasure cave' smashes its all-time record for visitors in one month

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad