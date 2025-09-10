Registration opens for annual press freedom race and solidarity walk in Malaga

Europa Press Malaga Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 14:43 Share

The Asociación de la Prensa de Málaga press association for journalists is opening registration today (Wednesday 10 September) for the 8th edition of the 'race for press freedom' event, to be held on Sunday 26 October.

With former Malaga CF footballer Sebastián Fernández Reyes 'Basti' as sponsor, the seven-kilometre route will run through the most central and emblematic streets of Malaga - from the city's La Rosaleda stadium to Avenida Cervantes - to once again call for free and quality journalism. As in the last three editions, it includes the two-kilometre press solidarity walk, the proceeds of which will be donated this year to the Casa del Sagrado Corazón (Cotolengo de Málaga).

This popular event is sponsored by the provincial authority (Diputación) Malaga city council, El Corte Inglés, Unicaja foundation, Metro Málaga, Bidafarma and Hospital Quirónsalud Málaga, the latter being responsible for health coverage. In addition, around 50 organisations, companies and media outlets are also involved.

Eighth edition

This year’s race was presented by the deputy for citizenship and territorial balance, Antonia Ledesma, the president of the press association of Malaga, Elena Blanco; the head of sport at Malaga city hall, Daniel Pérez, and the director of social activities at the Unicaja foundation, Gerardo Lerones. Also present was 'Basti', currently a member of the social department of the Málaga CF foundation, along with Gabriel Leal, vice-president of the Casa del Sagrado Corazón foundation.

Ledesma said that freedom of the press is "a fundamental right of citizens and it is everyone's business to defend it, claim it and maintain it". She also stressed the need for free, well-trained and independent media and professionals who "filter and help to discern between what is important and what is incidental".

During the presentation of the event, the president of the press association pointed out the threat that disinformation poses to press freedom. "Running hand in hand with citizens and journalists, as we do in this race, is a good way to raise awareness of the dangers that affect our coexistence, and to vindicate freedom of the press as an essential guarantor of our democracy," he said.

"We must succeed in crossing borders in order to help so many journalists who lose their lives for reporting situations that violate human rights," he added, in reference to the 247 media professionals killed in Gaza.

For his part, Daniel Pérez explained that this is a sporting, solidarity and protest event, which kicks off the calendar of popular races in the city of Malaga. "It is an event with a markedly Malaga character due to the numerous organisations taking part and its route through the city centre. It is a luxury for the athletes to be able to run such an unusual route," he said.

The director of social activities at the Unicaja foundation underlined the organisation's commitment to events that combine sport, culture and social values, such as this one. "An informed Malaga is synonymous with a healthy, lucid and shared project of which we are undoubtedly proud to be an active part," added Lerones.

The vice-president of the Casa del Sagrado Corazón foundation highlighted the important work that this organisation has been doing for 50 years to help the most needy and homeless people. Like the other speakers, he stressed the importance of freedom of the press. "Without it, there is neither social fabric nor democracy," he said.

Sebastián Fernández Reyes 'Basti' said, "I'm going to run, and I encourage all Malaga football fans to do so on 26 October. I'm very proud to be the face of the press race."

Collaborating companies

The race is supported by numerous media outlets in Malaga, such as the association of sports journalists of Malaga (APDM) and the Malaga association of press photographers (AMIGP). SUR in English journalists will also support the event.

“The company Deporinter is once again the technical organiser, while cartoonists Idígoras and Pachi are in charge of the race’s image, which is featured on the official T-shirt that will be given to the first thousand runners who collect their race number at El Corte Inglés in the days leading up to the event. This year, the shirt is lime green.”

This edition will once again count on the collaboration of volunteers from the Fundación Héroes, and the Picasso, Thyssen, Casa Natal, Ruso and Pompidou museums, with tickets to be raffled on social networks among the runners. The press race will be broadcast live on Canal Málaga television.

The registration period will be open until 24 October, inclusive, and can be done through www.carreradelaprensa.com and www.dorsalchip.es with a reduced price (six euros) for those who sign up before 12 October. All runners aged 16 and over can register for the race in two categories: absolute and journalist. For the solidarity walk, which costs six euros, all ages are admitted: children under five years of age can participate free.

The collection of bib numbers, together with the runner's bag with the official T-shirt and gifts from the collaborating companies can be made on the 24 and 25 of October in the sports department of El Corte Inglés on Avenida de Andalucía in Malaga (5th floor), from 10am until 2pm and from 4pm until 8pm.

The press race is a sustainable event. Once again this year it joins the municipal environmental awareness campaign 'Málaga, cómo te quiero!?' for the recycling of waste and for the responsible use of urban public spaces.