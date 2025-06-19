Malaga's pilot scheme for irrigation of green areas using reclaimed water, starting with a popular beach area

Chus Heredia Malaga Thursday, 19 June 2025, 21:59 Compartir

Reclaimed water is basically wastewater that has undergone a triple purification process, which allows it to not only be returned to the natural environment but to also be applied to new uses, thanks to its modified chemical characteristics. In some countries, reclaimed water can even be potable, which in Spain happens indirectly through the recharging aquifers.

Malaga province already has a good deal of experience with the use of reclaimed water for golf course irrigation. Next comes its application for agricultural irrigation, which is already taking place in the Axarquia area. Malaga city uses reclaimed water for cooling in the combined cycle power plant.

For the first time, however, this valuable resource will be incorporated into the system for the irrigation of green areas and gardens. Public water company Emasa is working on projects with Malaga, Torremolinos and Churriana.

El Peñón wastewater treatment plant

Located near the city wastewater treatment plant (WWTP), which already supplies 9 million cubic metres of regenerated water to irrigators in the Axarquia region, the El Peñón del Cuervo area will be the first one to try this resource for watering gardens. Through the environmental sustainability department, Malaga city council has remodelled the area with the planting of 90 trees and nearly 2,000 bush species, in addition to the improvement of access to the seafront path and the installation and renovation of street furniture.

Characteristics of the operation

In addition, the improvement action has been completed with the installation of pipes that allow, in a pioneering way, the irrigation of these green spaces, that occupy a surface area of 13,000 square metres, with reclaimed water from the Peñón del Cuervo treatment plant. This pilot project is a novelty in the use of reclaimed water for the irrigation of public gardens, as a complement to the water from the phreatic (non-potable) that is currently used to irrigate the city's parks and green areas.

Reclaimed water is already used on the El Candado golf course and in the gardens of the treatment plant itself.

Advice

To implement the plan, the city council worked with the University of Malaga's department of botany and plant physiology.

It's worth noting that most public parks and gardens in Malaga are already watered with non-drinkable groundwater.

On Wednesday, the councillors for environmental sustainability, beaches and the Eastern district - Penélope Gómez, Teresa Porras and Carlos Conde, respectively - visited the area to mark the completion of the work, which started in mid-May. The city has invested 142,000 euros in this pilot project, which is part of a wider effort to improve and maintain green spaces using non-potable or recycled water, rather than tapping into the city's drinking supply.

Purple pipes

To distinguish the irrigation system from other drinking water conduits, the pipes are purple. In addition, reclaimed water information signs have been installed. The system will be controlled by remote management, which allows greater control of the networks and the detection of leaks.

Plant species

The species planted in the area have been carefully chosen so that they can sustain the conditions of salinity, wind and temperature. The aim is to conserve and promote the Mediterranean flora. Among the 90 trees, ficus, Punica granatum, araucaria, lagunaria and tamarix, among other species, can be found. As for the shrubs, thyme, broom, lavender and rosemary, as well as endemic plantations with 300 clusters of sea daisies, beautify the area.

To improve access, existing stairways have been remodelled and new ones have been built. There are also new benches, while the old ones have been repainted. Last but not least the fences have been restored and extended where necessary.