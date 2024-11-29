Malaga flood hero receives recognition from city hall and the job of being king

SUR Friday, 29 November 2024, 17:50

Malaga city councillors stood up on Thursday to applaud Mansour Konte, the young man from Guinea-Conakry whose actions during the recent floods in the city earned him the title of local hero. Images of the 19-year-old carrying a woman through the flood waters in the city's Calle Héroe de Sostoa went viral on social media and his bravery has brought consequences that he could never have imagined.

As well as receiving thanks from Cristina, the young woman who had become paralysed with fear when caught in the water on 13 November, Mansour was also inundated with hundreds of job offers, including one from a firm in León, in northern Spain.

Then came the recognition from Malaga city hall. Mansour was received by the mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre on Friday last week and this Thursday he was presented with a special distinction. The award was for his "bravery and solidarity" when he carried the young woman Cristina to safety, said De la Torre.

Mansour's bravery has also earned him a special job, that of being Balthazar in the city's Three Kings parade on the night of 5 January.

Also on Thursday, the council publicly recognised the work of two Local Police officers, Francisco Gallardo and José Antonio Molina, during a break-in at a house in Churriana.

Only black Balthazars from now on

The naming of Mansour Konte as Balthazar marks an end to the practice of 'blackfacing' for the city's Three Kings parades on 5 January. From 2025 the black king will always be played by a black man.

Until now those chosen to be Balthazar painted their faces black for the job. Now the city has changed its protocol for the Three Kings parade, a move that has been praised by left-wing groups who have been calling for the rules to be changed for some time.