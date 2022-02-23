Malaga pitches the potential of its port to major American cruise ship companies The virtual conferences are taking place all this week, and are attended by cruise companies based in cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle and Miami

Malaga Port has suffered from the loss of cruise business as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and several institutions are now making moves to reactivate the sector. This week representatives of the Port Authority, Malagaport, the council’s Tourism Department, Costa del Sol Tourism and Planning and the Junta de Andalucía’s Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with Suncruise Andalucía and Malaga Cruise Port, have taken part in an online conference to attract American cruise companies back to Malaga.

The virtual conferences are taking place all this week, and are attended by cruise companies based in cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle and Miami. The authorities in Andalucía have been explaining the attractions of Malaga port to those who plan the itineraries for international cruises, pointing out that it is a base not only for visiting the city but Malaga province and elsewhere in Andalucía as well. It is hoped that more ships will stop over in Malaga, and also that the companies will consider the port as an ideal base for starting and ending cruises. This would be beneficial for the city because most passengers stay overnight near the port before joining and after leaving their ship.

The Malaga delegation pitched their presentation to the heads of companies including Ritz-Carlton Yatch Collection, Virgin, NCL-Regent-Oceanía, Windstar, Carnival, Azamara, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, The World and Holland-Seabourn. They also explained that the Costa del Sol’s capital city will be hosting one of the biggest events in the sector, the Seatrade Med Cruise fair, on 14 and 15 September, which will be attended by the biggest names in cruise tourism, tour operators and agents in the sector.