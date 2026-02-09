Malaga giant sculptures: political group lodges administrative complaints over port installation

Regina Sotorrío Monday, 9 February 2026, 14:06 Share

Opposition to the giant sculptures of Neptune and Venus that will look over the entrance to the port of Malaga for six months sees no end. The latest to join is political group Con Málaga, which has filed an administrative complaint for what it considers to be improper management of public space.

Con Málaga has announced that it will also take this issue to the next urban planning commission. The protest comes just days before the Port Authority installs the ensemble designed and gifted by artist Ginés Serrán.

Although there has been no political action until this moment, various institutions have strongly criticised the sculptures. Under pressure from the San Telmo Academy of Fine Arts, in January the Port Authority decided to significantly shorten the loan period from 25 years to six months.

Con Málaga has filed an administrative complaint with the Port Authority, the Junta de Andalucía and the city council, citing a law breach that benefits "private interests" by occupying "public space".

According to Con Málaga spokesperson Toni Morillas, this is proof that the PP party treats public space "as if it was a stage set". Morillas believes that the city council has "neglected its responsibility" by committing "three outrageous acts that could constitute administrative irregularities": lack of public tender, official authorisation and planning permission.

Con Málaga first points out that the city council has not awarded the use of the area through an open, competitive process. "A legal formula has been used that offers no safeguards and opens the door for the owner of the sculpture to acquire rights to compensation," Morillas says.

In addition, Con Málaga states that the regional ministry of culture has not authorised the installation in such a key area of the city "that forms part of the historic centre, which has been declared a site of cultural interest". Morillas reminds the public that "any type of action that takes place in this environment must be subject to a report and authorisation from the regional ministry of culture, which must assess the aesthetic and landscape impact".

Finally, Morillas denounces the lack of planning permission. "The city council should have initiated an urban planning dossier because this involves large-scale work with the installation of a foundation," she says.

Con Málaga demands that the installation be stopped. The political group calls for the intervention of the regional government and the urban planning department "to assess whether this is a case of urban planning infringement".