Jorge Paradela and Francisco de la Torre, after signing the agreement. SALVADOR SALAS
Cyber-security

Malaga Port security hub blocks 1,000 cyber attacks a month

City council becomes first public body to join new regional defence network

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Monday, 26 January 2026, 15:58

Malaga’s cyber-security centre is blocking an average of 1,000 digital attacks every month, regional officials have revealed.

The figures were released by Andalusian Industry Minister Jorge Paradela on 26 January, as Malaga City Council signed a deal to join the region’s new cyber-defence network.

The council is the first public body to integrate its systems with the Andalusian Cybersecurity Centre, which is headquartered at the city’s port.

Paradela said the move was vital given that 84% of public services are now digital. This is a figure five points higher than the European average.

"The provision of services has to guarantee residents' data protection," he said.

"We are going to strengthen the security of the ICT systems of the city council by integrating it into the protection systems of the Junta."

Malaga Mayor Francisco de la Torre said the alliance would boost public trust.

"This alliance between the city council and the Junta will strengthen and enhance digital security and improve services," he said.

