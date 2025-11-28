Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marilú Báez
Malaga city lights up a magical Christmas

Actors from the show 'Imagine' had the job of pressing the button that has illuminated Calle Larios

Juan Soto

Málaga

Friday, 28 November 2025, 20:06

They promised it was going to be spectacular and so it has been. Malaga welcomed Christmas with a magical show performed by the acrobats from 'Imagine', a show currently at the Sohlin theatre. After showing their skills on stage, they had the job of lighting up Christmas in Malaga.

As is now tradition, the city has started the festive season in Calle Larios with a light show to the rhythm of the songs Imagine Será Tu Voz, by Merlín Producciones and Sohrlin Andalucía, La Luz Que Nace En Ti, by La Oreja de Van Gogh and Todo es Posible en Navidad, by David Bisbal.

Christmas was switched on just minutes before 7pm, although Calle Larios had been crowded with people for a long time before that. Nobody wanted to miss the new lights, which this year have been renewed after three years without change. This year, the heavenly angels have been replaced by large medallions representing the mystery of the Nativity in various images, a display called Nativity of Light.

During the switch-on event, the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, thanked the actors for their spectacular performance and invited those present to "dream and have a splendid Christmas". "May Malaga always have opportunities for everyone", he wished all the people of Malaga. He was accompanied on stage by actor Antonio Banderas and Domingo Merlín, creators of the theatrical show.

In Malaga city more than 500 streets are lit up this year, many of them with new motifs. The old town and emblematic areas have more than 2.7 million LED lights. In addition to Larios, the lighting of Paseo del Parque stands out, with 14 displays and 36 illuminated trees; and in the Plaza de la Marina, where there is a seven-metre high fir tree, seven displays and six illuminated trees. The Alameda once again has the same lighting system which simulates a kind of forest to enhance the splendour of the ficus trees.

