Crime

Malaga city landlord threatens tenant with a gun

The tenant, who had rented a room from the owner for some time, reported the incident to police

M. J. D. A.

Friday, 30 January 2026, 15:22

A landlord in Malaga city has been arrested after allegedly threatening his tenant with a gun.

A dispute had flared up when the landlord told his tenant to leave the property.

The tenant, who had rented a room from the owner for some time, reported the incident to police, who set up an operation to locate and arrest the suspect.

During a search of the residence, officers seized a pistol with magazine, a homemade spear, a large knife and two daggers.

Police sources reported that the suspect had been involved in prior police interventions and the case has been referred to the appropriate judicial authority.

