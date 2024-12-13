Malaga city hall's Nativity scene delights visitors

SUR Malaga Friday, 13 December 2024, 11:05

The Nativity scene at the Ayuntamiento de Malaga, located on Avenida de Cervantes 4, is a cherished holiday tradition that delights visitors every year.

Open until 6 January from 10am to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm, the montage depicts Bethlehem as it was around the time of Jesus' birth. It includes villagers, animals, buildings and everyday activities, creating a vibrant, miniature landscape that brings the story of the nativity to life.

This stunning display is just one of many created in shops, public institutions, private companies and local associations across the province and throughout Spain.

In some regions, unique elements are added, such as the humorous figure of the 'caganer' (a defecating character) in Catalonia, symbolising fertility and good fortune.