Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Malaga city hall&#039;s Nativity scene delights visitors
Christmas

Malaga city hall's Nativity scene delights visitors

Open until 6 January from 10am to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm, the montage depicts Bethlehem as it was around the time of Jesus' birth

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 13 December 2024, 11:05

The Nativity scene at the Ayuntamiento de Malaga, located on Avenida de Cervantes 4, is a cherished holiday tradition that delights visitors every year.

Open until 6 January from 10am to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm, the montage depicts Bethlehem as it was around the time of Jesus' birth. It includes villagers, animals, buildings and everyday activities, creating a vibrant, miniature landscape that brings the story of the nativity to life.

This stunning display is just one of many created in shops, public institutions, private companies and local associations across the province and throughout Spain.

In some regions, unique elements are added, such as the humorous figure of the 'caganer' (a defecating character) in Catalonia, symbolising fertility and good fortune.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as blanket of snow covers Malaga province's highest mountain
  2. 2 This is where you can sample a traditional Malaga dish this festive season
  3. 3 Malaga road reopens almost a month after 'Dana' storm and flooding hit province
  4. 4 Mobile phone mast plan halted after Costa del Sol residents stage protest
  5. 5 Mayor would 'reject' plans for recycling complex near popular Malaga tourist attraction
  6. 6 Weekend of international Christmas festivities lined up in Benalmádena
  7. 7 Malaga guacamole pioneer plans to double production in 2025 with almost 2-million-euro investment
  8. 8 New home for 'iconic' marble nymph statue kept hidden away in Benalmádena for two decades
  9. 9 Motorcyclists gear up for tenth Santa toy run in Torremolinos this weekend
  10. 10 Volunteer-run animal shelter on Costa del Sol opens its doors to raise essential funds

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga city hall's Nativity scene delights visitors