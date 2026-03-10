Malaga’s historic Casona del Parque shuts out migrating swifts

Workers closing the gaps in the Casona del Parque facade in Malaga; in the circled photo, a swift in flight.

Workers have begun sealing wooden shutter boxes at the Casona del Parque - Malaga’s historic city hall - to prevent swifts from nesting inside the facade.

Using a crane to reach the second floor, workers are closing the narrow gaps where the birds typically nest each spring. The operation follows reports from municipal staff regarding noise, droppings, and odors emanating from the offices.

According to city council officials, the measure is a necessary hygiene intervention. In previous seasons, the presence of chicks and debris inside the building's infrastructure led to deteriorating conditions within the workspaces.

SEO-Bird Life ornithologists identified the species as common swift (Apus apus) and pallid swift (Apus pallidus). They have been nesting in the wooden shutter boxes since they were replaced in 2021 during renovation work aimed at improving the building's insulation.

Before sealing the gaps, the technicians carried out a full cleaning of the shutter boxes, which had deteriorated quickly despite being made from iroko wood.

The swifts are migratory birds that arrive from Africa each spring to breed. They have become a regular presence around the nearby Pedro Luis Alonso gardens and Puerta Oscura gardens.

Despite the operation, the birds are expected to continue nesting elsewhere in the area. Swifts feed on insects and can eat hundreds of mosquitoes a day, helping keep their populations under control.

They are incredible birds that sleep and often mate while flying.