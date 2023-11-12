Malaga city bolsters resources in the fight against cybercrime Juanma Moreno has inaugurated the Andalusian Cybersecurity Centre in the city's port just a few weeks before Google opens its own

Ports have long been home to the navy, charged with defending cities from attacks from the sea. Today, in a technological world, a large part of the threats to institutions and citizens come from hackers. To tackle these risks, cybersecurity is key. Malaga city is positioning itself for the fight against cybercrime with the inauguration on Thursday of the Andalusian Cybersecurity Centre (CIAN) in the Palmeral de las Sorpresas on pier 2 (muelle 2) of Malaga port.

The President of the Junta de Andalucía was in charge of officially opening these facilities a few weeks before the opening of the Google Safety Engineering Center (GSEC), Google's new cybersecurity centre in Malaga, located in the former headquarters of the Military Government on Paseo de la Farola, near the port.

Juanma Moreno said that these two milestones, the result of public and private involvement, place Malaga "more and more every day as a leader in the technology and cybersecurity sector", and stressed that to face challenges "as complex as cybersecurity” we must work together.

On CIAN, whose location in Malaga city is an example of the decentralisation of services by the Andalusian government, Moreno said the cutting-edge institution is “destined to be the most important of its kind in southern Europe to respond to the growing and serious threats to digital security”.

After touring the facilities, the head of the regional government remarked that this centre represents for Malaga city "another important step forward towards a more technological city, more of a leader and better prepared for new and exciting challenges".

Moreno added that the whole of Andalucía is undergoing a transformation for the new challenges which, in turn, is "a transformation for leadership" and that the region is going to be "at the helm" of these new times to be "a national and international benchmark".

"The Andalusian Cybersecurity Centre will be a valuable tool to make Malaga and the whole of Andalucía a better place to live, work, generate business and enjoy all the possibilities of the present with guarantees. Today we are taking a giant step towards making Malaga and Andalucía a cybersecure area. Security is fundamental because it generates confidence, investment, prosperity and development," he said.

At CIAN, 74 million euros have been invested for the essential services necessary for the functioning of public institutions, critical infrastructures. Moreno said the centre will provide confidence and protection to citizens, private companies and public institutions in the Andalusian digital ecosystem and help to develop the digital skills of Andalusians.

The President of the Provincial Council of Malaga, Francisco Salado, said that the Andalusian Cybersecurity Centre reinforces the role of Malaga and the region "at the forefront of this strategic and thriving sector".

"Today is a very special day because we continue to take giant steps on the path towards economic diversification and expanding job opportunities and the future of our young people," he added.

Salado also pointed out that in today's world there is competition for local and international talent and "in this competition Malaga has many advantages because it is becoming one of the great technological nodes of Europe".

Three representatives of important companies in the sector, Arnaud Monnier from Google, Patrick Magat from EMA & APJ and Fernando Ramírez, CEO of Hispasec from Malaga, took the floor at the inauguration, all of whom stressed the importance of cybersecurity and the leading role that Malaga is playing.