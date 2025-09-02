Malaga Cathedral debuts new balustrades that will surround perimeter of new gable roof

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Tuesday, 2 September 2025, 15:52 Share

The construction of a gable roof for Malaga Cathedral to put an end to the leaks suffered by the monument continues. The cathedral chapter expects the work to be completed by the middle or end of 2027. However, this intervention includes a task beyond the new roof, designed by architects Juan Manuel Sánchez La Chica and Adolfo de la Torre Prieto based on the plans drawn up by Ventura Rodríguez in 1764.

When the work on the Cathedral was halted due to lack of funds in July 1782, not only the roof and the south tower remained to be completed, but also many other elements, as shown in the plans of Antonio Ramos - the last architect of the previous phase of the building's construction. These documents show the towers that crowned the small apses, which frame the transept doorways; the front of the main facade, which was to be completed as part of the work on the roof; and also a balustrade that skirted the entire perimeter of the roof.

From the beginning of the project, the interest of the Bishopric has been to complete the part of the roof of the temple beyond the gable roof. For this reason, although the four towers that crowned the structure will not be built for the time being, the balustrade will be completed, having been taken up 243 years later.

For their placement, the technicians of the project have devised an anchoring system that avoids the pendular movement of the crane and fits these carved stone elements in the exact place they should occupy on the perimeter of the Cathedral's roof.

While these large pedestals are being placed, the installation of sections of balusters has already begun in the part closest to the tower of the Cathedral. Some years ago, the Bishopric had already completed a small section of the main facade, under the initiative of the hitherto bishop of the diocese - Jesús Catalá. This element will mean a notable change in the exterior of the monument, embellishing its unique Renaissance and Baroque architecture even more if possible.

The design of the work envisages completing the front of the main facade as it was drawn by Antonio Ramos in 1784. The first phase consisted of the removal of the 'brick skin' that was applied to the exterior of the vaults in 2008 - an initiative by Junta de Andalucía, which was meant to prevent further leakage, but unfortunately proved to be unsuccessful. Once the structure and the deck of the new roof guarantee that rain will not cause deterioration below, the lead sheets will be removed and work will proceed with the vertical enclosures, cladding and roof finishes.

Tiles in cream and honey tones will be placed on the structure. They are made of stoneware clay instead of terracotta, as it is a harder material that requires less maintenance. The project, which already has a budget of 22.5 million euros, includes the recovery of the building's downpipes and the construction of new ones to connect them to the new roof.