Malaga to begin 5.7m renovation of Pedregalejo district seafront in October

Malaga city council has announced the long-awaited start date for a 5.7-million-euro renovation of the seafront in the Pedregalejo district, east of the city centre.

This is set to begin in early October and last ten months. The project will take place in two phases, starting with simultaneous work in four key parts of the area. These include new drainage, pavement upgrades and a wastewater pumping station.

While pedestrian access to homes will be maintained, garage access may be restricted at times. Local restaurants, many of which line the seafront, will have temporary access during construction.

The area is popular with visitors for traditional seafood and with locals for bars and pubs. On Thursday, the council met with the Malaga hospitality business association (Mahos) to inform them of the plans and promised a technical committee to monitor the works.