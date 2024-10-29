Malaga aims to attract more British tourists at World Travel Market in London

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 22:51 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Malaga is hoping to attract more British tourists to the city at the upcoming annual World Travel Market (WTM) in London. Tourism officials will attend the major fair, which runs from Tuesday 5 October until Thursday 7 October. City councillor for tourism Jacobo Florido and tourism director Jonathan Gómez will lead the delegation at what is considered one of the three major tourism fairs in the world.

Florido pointed out that up to September Malaga hotels have gained 15% more tourists and stays of British tourists, surpassing for the first time the figure of 100,000 tourists from what is the main international market. But the pair pointed out that they hope to close 2024 with an increase of 10% in the arrival of British tourists. So far this year, hotels have registered 114,538 visitors, who have made 300,075 overnight stays.

For the first time since 2006, Malaga city will not have its own stand, but will join Andalusian tourism officials at a combined stand, at the request of the Junta in a bid to unify the offer of the two destinations.

Malaga city council wants to attract tourists with greater purchasing power and continue to increase a visitor's average stay in the destination, which until last September stood at 2.62 days, when the global average is 2.22. "The objective is to reach three days as soon as possible, bearing in mind that we have a great airport and that the agreements we plan to close next month with other cities will help," said Florido, who pointed out that the Malaga connects with 17 British airports. "One month ahead, more than 240,000 airline seats have already been booked from the various British airports to Malaga, which represents an increase of 11.5% over the same period last year," Florido added.

He also announced that "on the eve of the preparation of the strategic tourism plan 2025-2028, we are attending the WTM with the aim of promoting the particularly relevant segments in the roadmap for the coming years, such as premium tourism, shopping, conferences, food and wine, and nature, while maintaining our commitment to culture".

Malaga city's delegation have some 40 meetings planned with tour operators, travel agencies, tourism companies, airlines and suppliers, and with their minds set not only on the UK, but also on other international markets such as North America, the Middle East, Asia and all of Europe. Malaga city personnel have scheduled meetings with British Airways, Ireland's Aer Lingus and Qatar Airways, which this winter is launching a flight that will operate all year round between Malaga and the Qatari capital of Doha.

Malaga city will also be promoted on London's tourist buses with advertising showing the slogan: 'Enjoy Picasso's hometown'. This year will be the 45th WTM, in which 184 countries will participate through 3,875 exhibitors.