Malaga Airport prepares for August avalanche with 2,420 flights in just four days

Pilar Martínez Malaga Thursday, 31 July 2025, 17:46 Share

Malaga Airport is preparing for the avalanche of flights that usually characterises the month of August. A total of 2,420 flights have been scheduled between 31 July and 3 August. Over these four days, an average of more than 600 aircraft will land and take off each day. The peak will be on Friday - the first day of August - with 630 flights, according to data provided by Spain's airport operator (Aena).

The next highest will be on Sunday, with 612 flights, followed by today (Thursday) with 600. Only on Saturday will the figure drop under the 600 mark, with 578 flights scheduled. Last year, only two of the four days at the start of August exceeded 600.

40 more flights have been scheduled by the airlines compared to the start of August 2024

The Aena statistics once again demonstrate the attraction the Costa del Sol presents for the international market: of the 2,420 flights, a total of 1,933 are to or from an airport outside Spain.

Airlines have scheduled 40 more flights for this early August operation than in the same period last year. Activity is expected to be much higher than at the beginning of July, when the facility operated 1,798 flights, 29 more than in 2024.